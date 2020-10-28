Posted: Oct 28, 2020 9:54 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 9:54 AM

Garrett Giles

At its regular meeting on Monday, October 19th, the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation to hire Preston Birk as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) beginning in June 2021.

Current CFO David Boggs recently announced he will retire after the 2020-2021 school year, overlapping with Mr. Birk in June to ensure a smooth transition. Birk, a Bartlesville native, formerly served as the CFO for the Bartlesville Public Schools from 2013 to 2017. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a BSBA in Business Finance and of Oklahoma Christian University with an MBA in Finance.

Birk was a senior auditor with Sanders, Bledsoe & Hewett from 2008-2013. In recent years, he has been a Director of Finance and Accounting for Tate Boys Tire & Service and an accountant for an auditing firm. His wife, Jessica, is an Intervention Specialist at Jane Phillips Elementary School, and their son attends Wayside Elementary.

Supt. McCauley commented, “David Boggs has done an excellent job and will be missed. Preston Birk did great work for us previously and is well equipped to rejoin the Bruin family as CFO.”