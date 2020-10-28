Posted: Oct 28, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 10:15 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s next Women in Business event will host Lynn Flinn on Wednesday, Nov. 18th at the Hillcrest Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Flinn is the Senior Vice President of The Rowland Group, a professional staffing company that specializes in Information Technology, Engineering, Accounting and Administrative Positions. Flinn founded the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Business Ethics Consortium and has served as president on the Leadership Tulsa Board. She also facilitates peer advisory groups for women business owners and executives through the Women’s Executive Board.

In 2007, the OSCPA named Flinn Outstanding CPA in Business & Industry. The Journal Record named Flinn a finalist for Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs in 2011, and a finalist for Woman of the Year in 2015. Most recently, the Tulsa Small Business Connection named her a finalist for the 2017 Tulsa Small Business Person of the Year.

It costs $25 to attend the Bartlesville Chamber’s Women in Business event. A registration link can be found here.

The Chamber is undertaking precautions to address concerns related to the coronavirus. Capacity for the event is limited, tables of four are available on request and hand sanitizer will be placed at each table.