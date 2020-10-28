Posted: Oct 28, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce President Sherri Wilt appeared COMMUNITY CONNECTION Wedneday talk about a number of events coming up quickly in Bartlesville.

The big event is Christmas in the Ville set to kickoff on Saturday, December 5, at 5:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville at 201 SW Keeler Avenue

Events on opening night include: the tree and park lighting, the outdoor ice rink, food trucks, princesses from the movie Frozen, the Downtown Merchant Crawl, Movies in the Park, carriage rides, tot train rides, and a photo op with Santa.

Wilt also invites you to participate in the Business after Hours set for November 5, at The Johnstone Apartments and the Women in Business even on November 18, with Lynn Flinn “It’s Your Ship.” You can find out more on all these events at www.bartlesville.com.