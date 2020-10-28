Posted: Oct 28, 2020 10:55 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 10:55 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing Wednesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall with Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach and Veronica Ramirez with Salvation Army happily announced the success of their first coat drive for our local families in need this winter.

With your help, over 400 coats were purchased for needy children with the nearly $8,000 raised from individual donors and community partners.