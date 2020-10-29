Posted: Oct 29, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 9:26 AM

Change for Change this is back this holiday season!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thursday, Lisa Carey and Vickie Zaun said they have placed buckets at 15 local businesses. They suggest that after shopping with them, you can drop your change into the bucket to make a donation.

Lisa Cary says, "Every penny counts, and if you don’t carry cash on you, we even put our text to give number on the front. It’s super easy to make a donation. Just text BRUW to 41444 or visit our website at bartlesvilleuw.org ."

Katie Zaun thanks all the businesses that are participating, including Cooper & Mill Brewery, Moxie on 2nd, Bartlesville Print Shop, Platinum Cigar Bar, Bambino’s, The Local Juice Company, Tate Boys Tires, The Eatery by 3 kids and a cake, The Candy Basket, Weeze’s, Kidz Korner, Crossing 2nd, Sal’s Daylight Donuts, and Jrny2U Nutrition.

Holiday Wreath

This year, BRUW are participating in the Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths Fundraiser, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville. BRUW staffers spent a good week putting together their wreath, which will be featured along with all the other wreaths in the November issue of Bmonthly magazine.

Zaun is asking the community vote for their wreath for People’s Choice by going to bartlesvillekiwanis.org on November 1st.

As always, the wreaths will be on display at the Hilton Garden Inn through November 15th, when the auction closes.

BRUW will be posting about this event on our social media and you can follow the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville’s social media for even more updates.

Mary Martha Shirt Fundraiser

Mary Martha Outreach are selling tshirts to help us meet our 2020 goal. They say ‘Love changing Bartlesville Lives’ and they have both long and short sleeve options. It’s such an easy way to make a donation and you get a shirt in return.

Carey says, "For those thinking ahead for their holiday shopping, these would make great stocking stuffers or white elephant gifts."

You can find BRUW's Facebook page (Bartlesville Regional United Way) and a follow them on their Instagram page ( @bartlesvilleuw)