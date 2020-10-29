Posted: Oct 29, 2020 1:14 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska community came together last week to help raise funds for those fighting cancer. The Huskies football team wore jerseys that were auctioned off after the game was over and a bake sale was also a way funds were raised for the event. While we don’t know the final tally on how much money was raised, Coach Matt Hennesy says it was a rewarding night.

The check will be presented at the final regular season game of the year against Ketchum.