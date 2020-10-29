Posted: Oct 29, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

During our recent conversation with Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, the passage of the FY21 NDAA Bill in the Senate was discussed.

Sen. Inhofe said the goal is to bring 15 of the KC-46 aircraft to Oklahoma to replace the state's outdated KC-135 aircraft. He said it will cost $2.8-billion. This covers maintenance and training.

Then there is the B-21. Sen. Inhofe said the B-21 is still in the development stages. He said this will be Oklahoma's future strategic bomber. Maintenance will be done at Tinker Air Force Base. $2.8-billion will go into Oklahoma for this aircraft as well.

$435-million will go towards upgrading self-propelled howitzers through the PIM Program. This takes place in Ft. Sill located in Elgin, Oklahoma. Sen. Inhofe said the money will go towards 30 sets of the PIM. He said this effort takes World War II technology and upgrades it to lead the world. Soldiers from all around the world that are allied with the United States train with this tech at Ft. Sill. Sen. Inhofe said he believes that will continue well into the future.

The T-7 Program should expect to see $255-million in funding. This is a new training jet that will be fielded in the Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. Sen. Inhofe said the T-7 will replace the T-38 there.

Sen. Inhofe said $35-million will go towards a new ammo demolition shop in McAlester, Oklahoma. He said the new shop is for the entire nation to use for the forseeable future.

Lastly, Sen. Inhofe said partnerships continue with the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, and the University of Tulsa for unmanned vehicles, cybersecurity and research. Sen. Inhofe said this will be of great benefit to Oklahoma for years to come.