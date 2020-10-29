Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Oct 29, 2020

Thursday COVID-19 Report

Trey Stumpff

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,041 new COVID-19 cases in its Thursday Situation update. 20 new deaths are being reported across the state. There are currently 874 hospitalizations.

Washington County is reporting 113 active cases, a decrease of 14 since Wednesday. Osage County is at 80 active cases, a decrease of 14 active cases. Nowata County is down to 35 active cases.

 


