Posted: Oct 29, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for attempting to enter a residence that he had been evicted from. Donald Gray appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of breaking and entering as well as malicious injury to property, both misdemeanors.

Court documents allege that Gray tried to enter an apartment of the 500 block of Shawnee Avenue. The reporting party was the owner of the building. The victim stated that Gray had been evicted and did not have permission to enter the residence. It is also alleged that Gray damaged the front door upon entry to the residence. Bond for Gray was set at $2,000.