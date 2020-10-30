Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 9:48 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 9:48 AM

Polling Places in Washington County Listed

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Yvonne House, the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board, said polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, for the General Election and the City of Bartlesville Ward 2 & Ward 3.

House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. She added that anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

 

PCT     PLACE                                                            LOCATION

11        Redeemer Lutheran Church                          3700 SE Woodland Rd

12        Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                                    4225 SE Adams Rd.

                             Community Room, North Entrance

13        Highland Park Baptist Church                       300 SE Washington Blvd

15        Truth Tabernacle Church                               4100 Nebraska St.

22        Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen)          3401 SE Price Rd

27        Trinity Baptist Church                                   1500 SW Oak Ave

28        Spirit Church                                                  2121 S. Madison Blvd                           

31        St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                          210 SE 9th St.            

               (North Entrance)     

33        Revival Time Outreach Center                      101 SW Virginia Ave

46        Oak Park Methodist Church                           601 NW Brentwood Ave

48        East Bartlesville Christian Church                3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51        East Cross United Methodist Church            820 SE Madison Blvd

54        Eastern Heights Baptist Church                     1331 SE Swan Dr.

62        First Church of God                                       222 S. Osage, Dewey

71        New Life Wesleyan                                        445 S. Caney, Copan

73        Dewey Church of Christ                                 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74        Rose Hill Church                                            12950 N 4000 RD

75        Grace Community Church                             1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

76        Oglesby Assembly of God                             401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77        Vera Southern Baptist Church                       310 W Ramona, Vera

78        Ramona First Baptist Church                         499 4th St., Ramona

79        Caney Valley Senior Center                           329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

711      Bartlesville First Church                                4715 Price Rd.


« Back to News