Posted: Oct 30, 2020 9:52 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 11:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Patients of Green Country Free Clinic will have greater access to health care thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Wealth Management trust advisor Kevin Hay and Arvest loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Cindra Pribil, Green Country Free Clinic’s RN director. Hay serves as Green Country Free Clinic’s treasurer.

Green Country Free Clinic offers quality medical care at no cost to its patients. That includes acute care, chronic care, dental care, licensed counseling and necessary medications.

In a statement, Pribil said: “We are so very thankful to the Arvest Foundation and the generous grant we received. We rely completely on donations and fundraisers, so these types of gifts are critical to our mission.”

Hay said, “Serving as an officer for Green Country Free Clinic has given me a unique perspective for the work its personnel provides to so many right here in our community. The clinic is providing an invaluable service, and we are delighted to make this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. It is just one of many we have made throughout the area that we hope underscores our commitment to this community.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.