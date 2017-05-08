Posted: Oct 30, 2020 9:57 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 9:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday.

The commissioners will attempt to amend a resolution establishing fees to establish certificates of compliance with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the businesses across the county. There will also be discussion on possible amendments made to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings for the public to enter these buildings.

The commissioners will also have discussion regarding procedures for closing the county offices during inclement weather. They will also open and award bids for food, tires, paper and cleaning supplies.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.