Posted: Oct 30, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The weekly COVID-19 alert map was released on Friday morning. Nowata County and Washington County remain in the orange, or moderate risk category at this time. Osage County has dropped to the yellow, or low risk category. Overall, five counties have moved from the moderate risk category to the low risk category.

There are 20 more deaths being reported in Friday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, including one in Washington County. There are also 865 Oklahomans hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is currently reporting 125 active cases. Osage County has 74 active cases and Nowata County has 36 active cases at this time.