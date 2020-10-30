Posted: Oct 30, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Early Voters in Washington County made their voices heard on Friday morning at the Washington County Election Board Office in downtown Bartlesville.

There were dozens in line once again on Friday.

Here is what some of the voters had to say in front of the courthouse, as they waited outside to vote on Johnstone Avenue.

Early voting on Friday is open until 6:00 p.m. Early voting on Saturday runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

The polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday for the General Election.

Below is a video of citizens waiting in line to vote on Friday morning.