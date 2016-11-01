News
OKLAHOMA
Posted: Nov 02, 2020 1:34 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 1:34 AM
Oklahoma Voter Registrations Surge Before 2020 General Election
Oklahoma’s voter registrations have surged ahead of the 2020 General Election, with a net increase of more than 169,000 registered voters since January 15 and a net increase of nearly 53,000 since September 30. The State Election Board’s official pre-election voter registration statistics show the total number of registered voters is the largest before a Presidential Election since Oklahoma began tracking pre-election voter registration statistics in 2000.
Oklahoma’s voter registration statistics also show that registered Republicans now make up more than 50% of Oklahoma’s registered voters for the first time. The last time a majority of voters belonged to an Oklahoma political party prior to a Presidential Election was November 1, 2004, when Democrats made up 51.3% of registered voters.
“The surge in voter registrations is a clear indication that Oklahomans are highly interested in the 2020 General Election. It is a positive sign for higher voter participation this year,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board. “The new statistics also continue the decades-long growth trend for Republicans and Independents as a percentage of Oklahoma’s electorate.”
Net change in voter registrations since January 15, 2020
- Total Voters: +169,006
- Republicans: +121,202
- Democrats: +12,413
- Libertarians: +3,731
- Independents: +31,660
Comparison of Registered Voter Percentages
- As of November 1, 2020, Republicans are 50.01% of registered voters, while Democrats are 33.23%, Independents are 16.10%, and Libertarians are 0.66%.
- On January 15, 2020, Republicans were 48.25% of registered voters, while Democrats were 35.32%, Independents were 15.89%, and Libertarians were 0.53%.
- On November 1, 2016, Republicans were 45.61% of registered voters, while Democrats were 39.71%, Independents were 14.52%, and Libertarians were 0.17%.
Comparison of Official Nov. 1 Pre-Election Statistics (Total Registered Voters)
- 2020: 2,259,113
- 2016: 2,157,450
- 2012: 2,114,713
- 2008: 2,184,092
- 2004: 2,143,978
- 2000: 2,233,602
View Complete Voter Registration Statistics
November 1, 2020 voter registration by county
November 1, 2020 voter registration by district
Voter Registration Statistics (1960- Present)
URL Guide:
November 1, 2020 Voter Registration by County: https://www.ok.gov/elections/documents/VRstatsbycounty_11012020.pdf
November 1, 2020 Voter Registration by District:
Voter registration as of November 1, 2020 by district
Voter Registration Statistics (1960-Present): https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Voter_Registration_Statistics/index.html
