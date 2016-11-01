Posted: Nov 02, 2020 1:34 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 1:34 AM

Staff Reports

Oklahoma’s voter registrations have surged ahead of the 2020 General Election, with a net increase of more than 169,000 registered voters since January 15 and a net increase of nearly 53,000 since September 30. The State Election Board’s official pre-election voter registration statistics show the total number of registered voters is the largest before a Presidential Election since Oklahoma began tracking pre-election voter registration statistics in 2000.

Oklahoma’s voter registration statistics also show that registered Republicans now make up more than 50% of Oklahoma’s registered voters for the first time. The last time a majority of voters belonged to an Oklahoma political party prior to a Presidential Election was November 1, 2004, when Democrats made up 51.3% of registered voters.

“The surge in voter registrations is a clear indication that Oklahomans are highly interested in the 2020 General Election. It is a positive sign for higher voter participation this year,” said Paul Ziriax, Secretary of the State Election Board. “The new statistics also continue the decades-long growth trend for Republicans and Independents as a percentage of Oklahoma’s electorate.”

Net change in voter registrations since January 15, 2020

Total Voters: +169,006

Republicans: +121,202

Democrats: +12,413

Libertarians: +3,731

Independents: +31,660

Comparison of Registered Voter Percentages

As of November 1, 2020, Republicans are 50.01% of registered voters, while Democrats are 33.23%, Independents are 16.10%, and Libertarians are 0.66%.

are 50.01% of registered voters, while are 33.23%, are 16.10%, and are 0.66%. On January 15, 2020, Republicans were 48.25% of registered voters, while Democrats were 35.32%, Independents were 15.89%, and Libertarians were 0.53%.

were 48.25% of registered voters, while were 35.32%, were 15.89%, and were 0.53%. On November 1, 2016, Republicans were 45.61% of registered voters, while Democrats were 39.71%, Independents were 14.52%, and Libertarians were 0.17%.

Comparison of Official Nov. 1 Pre-Election Statistics (Total Registered Voters)

2020: 2,259,113

2016: 2,157,450

2012: 2,114,713

2008: 2,184,092

2004: 2,143,978

2000: 2,233,602

View Complete Voter Registration Statistics

November 1, 2020 voter registration by county

November 1, 2020 voter registration by district

Voter Registration Statistics (1960- Present)

URL Guide:

November 1, 2020 Voter Registration by County: https://www.ok.gov/elections/documents/VRstatsbycounty_11012020.pdf

November 1, 2020 Voter Registration by District:

Voter registration as of November 1, 2020 by district

Voter Registration Statistics (1960-Present): https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Voter_Registration_Statistics/index.html