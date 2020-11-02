Posted: Nov 02, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 will air coverage of the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in for up to the minute updates on local, state and federal races that matter to you. It's election coverage you can count on with KWON, the one you trust.

Coverage of the General Election will be brought to you by Truity Credit Union, Phillips 66, Bartnet IP, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, and La Colonial.