Posted: Nov 02, 2020 11:33 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation next week will again partner with Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to offer a scholarship panel for area high school seniors and their parents. To accommodate as many students as possible and respect social distancing preferences, this year’s event will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We have assembled an impressive panel of individuals who have extensive knowledge of the scholarship process and will be available to offer insight as students prepare to apply for scholarships,” said BCF Executive Director Mike Wilt.

Representatives from Oklahoma State University, Rogers State University, Bartlesville Community Foundation, and Bartlesville High School will lead a virtual discussion about scholarship application best practices. Participants can join the conference to ask specific questions or simply listen as they share their advice.

Students and parents of all area schools are welcome to join. For more information on registration, visit Bartlesville C F dot org and click the “Events” tab. Students and parents may also submit questions in advance through the registration forms. For any additional information, please contact the BCF at 918.337.2287.