Posted: Nov 02, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

In new business, Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said she has submitted two million dollars worth of reimbursement for CARES ACT funding. The allocation amount is 1.8 million dollars and we will find out shortly how much money the county will receive.

During citizen’s input, a citizen raised a concern about the intersection of State Highway 20 and State Highway 18 near Ralston. There have been three wrecks occurring at this intersection and as you come down a hill, the only thing alerting you of the intersection is the stop sign. District three commissioner Darren McKinney said he has put a call into the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in hopes of getting a stop light there.

The commissioners approved the resolution making businesses apply for an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Medical Certificate pay a $250 fee. That resolution says the business must pay that fee on a yearly basis.

The commissioners opened and awarded bids for tires, paper and cleaning products. They accepted all bids for tabulation. There were no bids for food. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.