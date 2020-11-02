Posted: Nov 02, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Court Clerk Sheila Bellamy said she had recently spoken with someone responsible for the allocation of CARES Act funding. Bellamy said she had to make a few corrections to the paperwork that she had submitted, but when those corrections are fixed the county should see how much relief they get. Bellamy says she submitted two million dollars worth of reimbursement money. Bellamy goes on to explain in further detail.

The deadline to apply was extended to this Friday because of the power outages last week.