Posted: Nov 02, 2020 3:12 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2020 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

During citizen's input at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a citizen raised a concern about the intersection of State Highway 18 and State Highway 20 near Ralston. He said there have been three traffic accidents at this location in the last 30 days and something needs to be done, even if things of this nature are left of to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. He details how dangerous the intersection can be.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney said this is something he is already looking into.

A decision on how to proceed will ultimately be left up to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.