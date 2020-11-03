Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:04 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 9:13 AM

The city of Bartlesville is in good financial shape, for now, despite COVID-19.

In other city business, the council approved a $29,000 change order for safety improvements to the Brookline extension of the Pathfinder and the council approved a the law enforcement deputation addendum for Cherokee Nation.

Following the meeting, we spoke with Mayor Copeland to get his thoughts on how Bartlesville is handling the COVID-19 surge.

City Councilor Paul Stuart appeared on COMMUNIT CONNECTION Tuesay for our City Matters feature with a recap of the Monday night City Council Meeting.