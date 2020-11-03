News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:04 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 9:13 AM
Bartlesville City Council is 1% Ahead of Budget Despite COVID-19
Tom Davis
The city of Bartlesville is in good financial shape, for now, despite COVID-19.
City Manager Mike Bailey says, "At the start of the year, we had an increase from the prior year, but now we are starting to see the decreases. It is literally inverse to what we thought it would be expected."
Bailey says there is a bright spot. "The good news is that we are really far ahead of what we thought we would be because we started out higher. But now, since we are seeing a decline, when we thought we would see an increase--we just don't know what it means."
In other city business, the council approved a $29,000 change order for safety improvements to the Brookline extension of the Pathfinder and the council approved a the law enforcement deputation addendum for Cherokee Nation.
Following the meeting, we spoke with Mayor Copeland to get his thoughts on how Bartlesville is handling the COVID-19 surge.
Mayor Copeland tells us he thinks the Bartlesville community is managing the challenge better than most municipalities.
City Councilor Paul Stuart appeared on COMMUNIT CONNECTION Tuesay for our City Matters feature with a recap of the Monday night City Council Meeting.
« Back to News