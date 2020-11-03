Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:35 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

A dropout report was given by Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger during the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night.

The report showed that there were five dropouts in 2020. Dugger said that matches the dropout report from 2017. He said there were 10 drop outs reported in 2018 and only three dropouts in 2019. While seeing dropouts is tough, Dugger said he has hope in retaining students in the future.

With Dewey Public School's ability to reach kids online through virtual instruction, Dugger said he feels as if they're going in the right direction of being able to secure and catch dropouts at an earlier age. He said students have come from everywhere to get back in school as a fifth year student this school year due to the pandemic and the online classes that have been created.

Dugger said the five dropouts mentioned in Monday’s report is right there with Dewey High School dropout average. Dewey Middle School Principal Brent Massey followed Dugger’s dropout report. Massey said there were no drop outs to report from the middle school in 2020.

