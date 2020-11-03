Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:55 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

It’s Election Day in Washington County as polls remain until 7:00 p.m.

Appearing on the ballot for the Oklahoma House District 11 seat is Republican Wendi Stearman and Democrat Emilie Tindle. Some voters in Rogers County and Tulsa County will be voting for this race as well.

In Bartlesville, incumbent Paul Stuart is running against Jason Herr for the Bartlesville City Council’s Ward Two Seat. Running for the Ward Three seat is incumbent Jim Curd and Erik Terwey.

Looking at federal races, voters in Washington County will vote between incumbent Republican Senator Jim Inhofe and Democrat Abby Broyles. Voters will also have a choice between incumbent Republican Kevin Hern and Democrat Kojo Asamoa-Ceaser.

Don't forget you can listen to Election Coverage on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Coverage you can count on with KWON, the one you trust, will be brought to you by Truity Credit Union, Phillips 66, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, La Colonial, and BartnetIP