Posted: Nov 03, 2020 10:23 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

Polls will be closing at 7 o’ clock this evening across Osage County and citizens have important decisions to make on this Election Day Tuesday.

The only local battle will be for the seat of County Commissioner for District Two. Steve Talburt, the Republican is taking on Joe Williams, the Democrat. Current commissioner Kevin Paslay elected not to run.

Talburt works at the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and resides in Pawhuska. Williams was a former City Council member in Tulsa and now lives in Skiatook. In the Primary Election, Talburt beat out Tom Teel with 65 percent of the vote. Williams defeated Scott Hilton by more than 400 votes to advance to this evening’s election.

In a State House race, Osage County citizens will also have the opportunity to vote for the House District Three seat between the incumbent Frank Lucas and the challenger, Zoe Ann Midyett.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden defeated challenger Rocky Davis in the Primary Election. He will not face a Democratic challenger this evening. Court Clerk Shelia Bellamy is retiring. Republican Robin Slack is taking her position, as Slack ran unopposed in the Primary and this evening’s General Election.