Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Dewey Takes All-Time Series Lead with Win Over Nowata

News

COVID-19

Posted: Nov 03, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 10:35 AM

Tuesday COVID-19 Update

Share on RSS

 

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 1,331 new COVID-19 cases. 21 new deaths are being reported across the state. 974 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 135 active cases, an increase of four active cases. Osage County is listing 90 active cases, a decrease of two since Tuesday. Nowata County is reporting 32 active cases for the second consecutive day.

MORE INFO HERE.


« Back to News