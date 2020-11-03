Posted: Nov 03, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

State Question 805 has been a highly contentious dispute among Oklahoman’s leading up to Monday’s General Election. Here is an examination of what the question means for those of you still needing clarification on which way you feel is the best way to vote.

Simply put, a vote in favor of the proposal would prohibit using a person’s past non-violent felony convictions to impose a greater sentence when sentencing a person convicted of a non-violent felony. Additionally, sentencing modifications would be provided for eligible individuals who are currently serving or are set to serve sentences that were enhanced based on former felony convictions.

A vote against the proposal would oppose the said amendment, maintaining that the person convicted of a non-violent felony can receive greater sentences based on past felony convictions.

The State Legislature is in the process of re-classifying non-violent crimes. If this were to get passed. They would be unable to re-visit that.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. to fill out your ballot.