Posted: Nov 03, 2020 12:03 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Halloween-related events are in the rear view mirror and it is now time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, and even Christmas themed festivities.

The Nutcracker Ballet will be taking place in Pawhuska on Saturday, December 12th and Sunday, December 13th as well at the Constantine Theater. The Ballet is being put on by the Dance Maker Academy.

Children will present the ballet beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Limited seating will be available because of social distancing measures being enacted. Tickets are available at dancemaker.net. You can also watch online at sidedooraccess.com. For more information, call 918-704-4668.