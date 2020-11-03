Posted: Nov 03, 2020 8:39 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 8:39 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County has a new district two commissioner. Timmie Benson commanded 68.2% of the vote over two-time incumbent Doug Sonenberg. Benson landed 1,032 total votes while Sonenberg tallied 471 total votes. Sonenberg had held the seat since 2012.

Benson, a republican benefitted from 1,592 straight republican party ballots. In total, 4,391 Nowata County residents cast a ballot for president. Benson ran on a platform based improving road quality throughout the county.

80.7% of Nowata County voters cast a ballot for Markwayne Mullin for the U.S. Representative for district two. 82.1% of voters supported Donald Trump for president.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Timmie Benson / Facebook)