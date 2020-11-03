Posted: Nov 03, 2020 9:03 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2020 9:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council remains unchanged after Tuesday's General Election.

Incumbent Paul Stuart has retained his Ward Two seat on the Bartlesville City Council. Stuart received 60.25-percent of the vote (2,549 votes) while challenger Jason Herr received 39.75-percent of the vote (1,682 votes).

Stuart thanked the voters, his supporters, and donors like the Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police and the Bartlesville Professional Firefighters. He said he is looking forward to serving Bartlesville for another two years.

Incumbent Jim Curd Jr. has also retained his seat on the Bartlesville City Council. Curd oversees Ward Three in Bartlesville. Curd received 71.3-percent of the vote (1,873 votes) while challenger Jason Herr received 28.7-percent of the vote (754 votes). Curd said he was honored to have won. He said he is looking forward to the next two years.

There is still work to do. Curd said the Bartlesville City Council has to bring more jobs to town and take care of our local companies. He said they've got to continue to get through this pandemic in the months ahead and come out on top as we continue to move Bartlesville forward into the future.

Curd said there has been positive news out of Bartlesville in the past eight to ten months despite the coronavirus pandemic. He said many people have contributed to try and shore up jobs in Bartlesville. That is something Curd is thankful for moving into this next chapter in Bartlesville.

Pictured below from left to right is Paul Stuart and Jim Curd.