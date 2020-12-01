Posted: Nov 04, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

Hot on the heels of a very successful virtual OktoberNest, OKM is gearing up for #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, December1, 2020.

Appearing Wednesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM Vice-Chairman Price Connors proudly announced that as part of the global day of giving towards non-profit organizations and charities, OKM will be participating in #GivingTuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Connors invites you to make plans to donate on #GivingTuesday to help OKM Music further its mission to make music accessible to all.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, you are invited to watch musical performances beginning at 10am on the OKM Facebook Page. You can enjoy local musical performances by artist’s and performers from Bartlesville and Oklahoma! Patrons will be able to make a safe-and-secure donation online Facebook or through OKM’s website.

WATCH PRICE CONNORS ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION