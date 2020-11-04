Posted: Nov 04, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

Rick Lloyd with Price Tower appeared Wednesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to let us know what's happening at the only skyscraper ever built designed by the famous American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Arkansas Territory: 200 Years of History in One Art Collection, runs through January 3, 2021. The show features a juried collection of 80 artworks by artists from nine states and executed in a variety of mediums. All pieces are two-dimensional and depict people, places, objects, stories, and cultures from the two centuries of the geographical Arkansas Territory.

Organized by Heart of America Artists Association, Lloyd says this exhibition has traveled to several locations within the mid-west and that Price Tower will be its last stop on its tour. All pieces will be available for sale at the Price Tower.

Due to the changing weather, the dining on the plaza will be discontinued until spring. Lloyd says you are more than welcome to enjoy the Copper Restaurant + Bar inside on the 15th floor and the terrace dining with heating availble. Both offer guests sweeping views of Bartlesville and nearby prairie landscape. Enjoy upscale menu selections crafted daily by Wright Chef Jordan Keen.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended by calling 918.336.1000.

Lloyd reminds you that the Price Tower is available to host and cater your holiday events, as well.

