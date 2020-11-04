Posted: Nov 04, 2020 9:54 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Voters all across Oklahoma said “No” to State Question 814 on Tuesday.

58.8-percent (876,407 votes) of voters said "No" to State Question 814, while 41.2-percent (614,290 votes) of voters said "Yes" to the measure.

If approved, State Question 814 would've amended Article 10 Section 40 of the Oklahoma Constitution, which directs proceeds from the State’s settlements with or judgments against tobacco companies. Currently, Section 40 directs 75-percent of proceeds to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund (TSET), where earnings may only be used for tobacco prevention programs, cancer research, and other such programs to maintain or improve the health of Oklahomans.

Meanwhile, the remaining 25-percent of proceeds are directed to a separate fund for the Legislature (Legislative Fund). The Legislature can also direct some of the 25-percent to the Attorney General.

This measure would've amended Section 40 to reduce the percentage of proceeds that go into the TSET Fund from 75-percent to 25-percent. As a result, the remaining 75-percent would've gone to the Legislative Fund and the Legislature may have continued to direct a portion to the Attorney General.

The measure also would've restricted the use of the Legislative Fund. Section 40 currently states only that the Legislative Fund is subject to legislative appropriation. Money from the Legislative Fund would've been used to get federal matching funds for Oklahoma’s Medicaid Program if the measure passed.