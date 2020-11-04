Posted: Nov 04, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Republican Steve Talburt was elected as County Commissioner to serve District Two of Osage County Tuesday evening. Talburt defeated his Democratic challenger Joe Williams by roughly 3,500 votes.

Among other things, Talburt says he will work to improve county roads and bridges across the district. He adds that he will work attentively with citizens to make Osage County the best it can be.

Talburt will be taking over for Kevin Paslay, who decided not to run for a second term.