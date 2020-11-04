Posted: Nov 04, 2020 4:44 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2020 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles

A sophomore at Bartlesville High School passed away on Tuesday night.

The following statement was sent out via SchoolMessenger to primary parent contacts at Bartlesville High School on Wednesday afternoon:

"BHS Family, we are deeply saddened that one of our sophomores passed away last night. An administrator and counselor visited that student's classes today to inform and support our students, all staff were informed, and counseling was made available throughout the day. Counselors will be available again at school on Thursday for any students in need.

Out of respect for the student's family, Bartlesville Public Schools is not sharing additional details other than to note that the death was not due to COVID-19.