Posted: Nov 05, 2020 8:09 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the Bartlesville Veterans Day Parade in down town Bartlesville this Sunday.

The parade is hosted by the VFW and VFW auxiliary of Dewey Post 10099 on Sunday November 8th at 2:00 p.m.

Participants wanting to enter the parade are asked to be at the staging area, which is the Phillips parking lot, between 1:00 and 1:30 pm. The parade starts at 2:00pm.