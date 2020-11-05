Posted: Nov 05, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 raised and donated over $1,500 for the Bartlesville Police Department's K9 program during Red Ribbon Week.

The money is said to have been raised in one day before being donated to the Bartlesville Police Department's K9 program. The BPD thanked Phillips 66 for its continued support of local law enforcement. In a statement, the BPD said:

"Our program, K9's, and handlers couldn't do what we do without the support of our community."

Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from October 23rd through October 31st. The Red Ribbon campaign is the largest drug-abuse campaign in the nation that has been devoted to the well-being of our children since 1985.

