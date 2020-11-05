Posted: Nov 05, 2020 9:33 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Volunteer Fire Department recently put a new truck into service after spending two years on fundraising, grants, research, design and building.

In a statement, the Washington County Fire Department said:

"We're very proud of this new vehicle and lots of people put in a lot of hard work on it... A very special thank you to the Parsons Foundation who provided the majority of the funding for this project."

This truck includes a 12,000 hydraulic winch, 150-feet of one and a half inch line, and 300-feet of forestry line, and wireless headsets. Two self-contained breathing apparatuses with two cylinders, and all the standard tools the Washington County Fire Department carries on every truck will be on the newly serviced the newly service truck as well.