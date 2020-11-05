Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care’s mission is to help mature adults live happy, healthy and independent lives and our approach to achieving this mission is certainly unique.

Appearing Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care Board Vice President former Senator John Ford and Development Director Angie Thompson talked about some of the many programs that Elder Care offers. The one that touches so many people in our community is the W. R. Bohon Senior Health Clinic.

WATCH JOHN FORD AND ANGIE THOMPSON ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Elder Care’s dynamic team in the W. R. Bohon Senior Health Clinic includes an internist who specializes in caring for adult patients. Dr. Jerry Brad Jarrell brings over 33 years of experience in internal medicine to Elder Care. Dr. Jarrell completed his education at the University of Oklahoma and completed his residency training at the University of Oklahoma/Tulsa Medical College. Dr. Jarrell is American Board Certified in Internal Medicine.

As an internist, Dr. Jarrell’s focus on adult patients provides an understanding of the importance of promoting total body wellness, management of chronic conditions and disease prevention. Dr. Jarrell works with patients to minimize the effects of aging and health problems that can affect older adults. Dr. Jarrell is currently accepting new patients.

The clinic offers comprehensive assessments, primary care services and complete care of adult patients with complex medical and social issues. Their physician appointments times are typically longer than usual, because we focus on the individual needs of each client and older adults can have a wide range of health issues, which may require more time to address problems or concerns.

Their multi-disciplinary team of professionals throughout Elder Care’s programming can offer support services for patients and their families. From specialized physical therapy, to caregiver support groups and respite opportunities, our talented team is here to help whenever the need arises.