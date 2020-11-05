Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 10:24 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Department of Health is reporting a new daily high in new COVID-19 cases with 2,101 being reported across the state. Local deaths were reported in Osage County and Washington County. Washington County has 43 COVID-19 deaths total while Osage County is at 16. Statewide 21 deaths are being reported.

Washington County is reporting 126 active cases, a decrease of five active cases. Osage County is reporting 114 active cases, an increase 17 active cases. Nowata County is up two active cases to 43.

