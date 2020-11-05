Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

A new business item was approved during the Washington County Commissioners meeting this week that involves deputies working off-duty security for a film company.

Sheriff Scott Owen said he spoke with Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton last week about a film company called Comatose Chicken Incorporated that has been utilizing Rogers County deputies for off-duty security work. In the conversation with the film crew, Sheriff Owen said Washington County deputies cannot do off-duty security in marked cars without being contracted through the County first.

Comatose Chicken needed an escort and police services. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO and the film company agreed to pay the County's off duty deputies $60 an hour for the services over the weekend. He said Comatose Chicken ran an hour and a half over the contract period on their first day, so he informed the film company that they'll have to adjust their fee.

If everything goes well, Sheriff Owen said the WCSO may approach Comatose Chicken and see if they want to have a standing agreement from year-to-year if they think that they'll need off-duty deputies again. He said this pre-arranged agreement would cover the County's future costs while providing its deputies with an opportunity to make more money.

The particular process came up during a policy review recently held by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. When off-duty deputies work off-duty security without being under contract through the County, Sheriff Owen said the deputy is doing the work on their own as a private individual. He said they will not be able to have on a deputies uniform, have a gun from the WCSO, or drive a vehicle from the WCSO.