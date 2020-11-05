Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library used CARES Act Funding to purchase 30 portable, wireless Internet connected hotspots.

The library is allowing the public to borrow these hotspots, but they must be 18 years of age or older and have an account with the library. Hotspots can be checked out for up to 21 days and must be limited to one device per household. When checking these devices out, patrons must show a valid photo ID and sign a lending agreement.

The Bartlesville Public Library is also installing personal lockers for patrons to use, this thanks to a donation from the Bartlesville Rotary Club. Bartlesville Library Director Shellie McGill said the following regarding the installation of the lockers:

“BPL is very honored and pleased to receive a $500 sponsorship from the Bartlesville Rotary Club. We have been wanting to install personal lockers so that patrons could stow purses, coats, backpacks, etc., and enjoy the library without packing around all of their stuff. This sponsorship made it possible.”

McGill said the lockers should be installed in the next few weeks. For more information regarding the hotspots, call the library at 918-338-4171.