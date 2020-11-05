Posted: Nov 05, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey High School Principal Brent Dugger gave the school's College Remediation Report for its 2018 graduates this week.

Dugger said 27 graduates from 2018 went to local, Oklahoma schools after high school. He said one thing to note with this group, especially now with a large chunk of Dewey High School's top 10-percent of students per graduating class, is that they're taking a Composition I, Comp. II, and College Algebra course their junior and senior years respectively. He added that they're not reflected in the numbers as much as those students that have taken English, Math, or a course in college.

ACT scores were also reviewed at the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting this week during the remediation report. The data showed a slight drop in ACT scores in every subject from 2017 to 2018. You can find the full report from the meeting here.

Dugger said there are many colleges that are moving away from having a minimum ACT or SAT score requirement. Dugger said the ACT will continue to be the testing platform for English and Math for Dewey High School's students. He said having colleges move away from the minimum score requirement for the ACT will be more beneficial for their kids in the long run. He added that this will allow the colleges to look at Dewey's students as a whole instead of as a test score on a single day.