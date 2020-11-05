Posted: Nov 05, 2020 11:30 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday, which just happens to fall on Veteran’s Day this year. Networking will take place at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Cost to attend is $7.

With the luncheon taking place on Veteran’s Day, the featured speaker will be members of the American Legion VFW Post 7977. The luncheon will take place at the First Baptist Church of Skiatook, located at 940 W. Oak Street.