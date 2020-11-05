Posted: Nov 05, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2020 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville has died.

According to Sheriff Scott Owen, an inmate suffered a medical episode at the jail on Wednesday. The inmate was transported to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center from there.

Sheriff Owen said the inmate passed later in the day on Wednesday. He said he cannot release any details due to medical and HIPAA privacy policies.