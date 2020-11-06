Posted: Nov 06, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

State Representative Avery Frix, a Republican from Muskogee, recently announced his intent to file legislation to modernize the state’s telecommunications infrastructure in the upcoming 2021 session.

“Recent ice storms that left hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans without power are just the latest example of why we must have an updated and reliable statewide telecommunications system for first responders,” Frix said. “Our heroes are battling these conditions with outdated, and oftentimes, unsupported systems, and that leaves Oklahomans unprotected. We must take the lead in modernizing our system.”

Frix spent the interim visiting with stakeholders from across the state including sheriffs, police departments, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Department of Emergency Management. He said they all should be able rely on an interoperable system, giving them the best chance possible to address emergencies such as the recent ice storms, tornadoes, flooding or other catastrophic events.

Frix said he intends to include all stakeholders in the conversation but also will work closely with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management to develop and facilitate this statewide telecommunications network. Frix intends to file a bill early during the filing period but will continue working with interested parties throughout session to ensure the final legislation is something that will work for all first responders and that will best protect all Oklahomans.