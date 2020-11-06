Posted: Nov 06, 2020 10:50 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released the COVID-19 alert map Friday morning and 76 of the 77 counties across the state of Oklahoma are now in the orange, or moderate risk category.

A week ago, Washington and Nowata County were both in the moderate risk category. Cases per 100,000 have risen drastically this week. Osage County was in the low risk category a week ago. It has risen to the moderate risk category, meaning cases have risen in that area as well.

The OSDH reports that Washington County is currently at 130 active cases. Osage County is at 113 active cases as of Friday. Nowata County is reporting 42 active cases at this time.

There are 1,878 positive coronavirus cases being reported on Friday and just over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.