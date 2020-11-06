Posted: Nov 06, 2020 12:41 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 12:53 PM

Freedom Fire 2020 is set to return to the Tower Center at Unity Square located at 510 Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University Men's Basketball Coach Donnie Bostwick felt led by God early on in 2020 to hold a revival event at the green space in mid-September that was a huge success. He explained then that they wanted to bring a light to the darkness in our world right now by giving people a new vision and focus on what matters most.

There is either vision or division, and Bostwick said division is a bad thing. In September leading up to the first Freedom Fire event, Bostwick said our country is going through division, but we could set a new record with the remaining months of 2020 when it comes to setting people free. He said we can set people free from fear, anxiety, panic, depression, hate and much more through Jesus Christ.

Bands and artists like We Are Messengeres, Leanna Crawford, Kailey Abel, B-Wade, and the Aaron Michael's Band took the stage by storm in September, and testimony from a group of panelists was heard before 25 people were baptized in the fountain at the Unity Square. Freedom Fire will return to the Tower Center at Unity Square on Sunday, Nov. 15th starting at 3:00 p.m. Taking the stage will by Beckah Shae, Lily Piekos, and B-Wade.

For more information, visit freedomfire2020.com.