Posted: Nov 06, 2020 1:06 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 1:06 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a felony count of failing to register as a sex offender. 29-year-old Brian Fowler appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday for an initial appearance on the felony charge.

Court documents allege that did not follow required sex offender registration procedures. Fowler has a previous FTR arrest as well. Fowler has a 2010 conviction for lewd molestation in Washington County. A $10,000 bond was set.