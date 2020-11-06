Posted: Nov 06, 2020 1:31 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 10:52 PM

Garrett Giles

An emergency operations plan update will be presented by Melissa Lindgren with Washington County Emergency Management during the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Next, Lindgren will present an Emergency Management Performance Grant Fourth Quarter Report for Reimbursement that may be approved by the Commissioners.

The Washington County Treasurer's Transcript of Proceedings on sale of County property acquired at resale will be considered for approval as well.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners will consider, discuss and possibly approve a request for salary and benefits for the Washington County State Election Board Secretary for the month of October. Then, a reconcilement report from the Washington County Health Department for the month of October may be approved. The Washington County Commissioners will also consider and possibly approve a reconciliation to the Washington County Treasurer from the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of October.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners will consider and possibly approve the Washington County Court Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the month of October.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Nov. 9th at 9:30 a.m. The Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.