Posted: Nov 06, 2020 4:39 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2020 5:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Copper Restaurant + Bar at 510 Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville announced will close starting on Friday night because three employees have reported symptoms of the coronavirus.

Copper Restaurant + Bar is taking precautionary measures while it awaits official results. These measures include the sanitation of both dining and kitchen spaces.

Copper Restaurant + Bar will be closed until Wednesday, Nov. 11th.

